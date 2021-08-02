MP Didmus Barasa Freed on Sh100,000 Cash Bail in Assault Case

However, the classrooms were reportedly closed by the time the MP wanted to launch the project thus he got angered.

It was said that Steve Kay together with his colleague had demanded payment of Sh3.4 million for the construction work before the keys were handed over to the MP.

“I have closed these classes because they cannot begin to operate without me being paid as they will be spoiled by children and he might end up refusing to pay me completely,” Steve Kay said.

Police have ideally revealed that the victim signed a P3 form adding that he suffered multiple bodily injuries.

