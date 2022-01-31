MP Didmus Barasa Acquitted of Causing Fracas During Kabuchai Mini-poll

A Bungoma court has acquitted Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa of charges of causing fracas during the Kabuchai by-elections.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the court said the prosecution did not establish a prima facie case against the accused person.

He was acquitted of all counts of electoral malpractices.

“The prosecution has failed to prove its case against the accused person in all counts,” the court ruled.

Barasa was among four lawmakers arrested in March last year over chaos witnessed during the Kabuchai polls.

In September last year, the prosecution dropped charges against Nandi Senator Samson Cherangei, Nandi MP Wilson Kogo and Belgut’s Nelson Koech saying their charges lacked “sufficient elements” to form a strong case.

The four were accused of preparing to commit a felony as well as stopping officers from taking their fingerprints.

But according to them, their arrests were politically instigated to bar them from overseeing the polls on behalf of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga trounced his seven opponents in the hotly contested by-election.

Evans Kakai of UDA got 6,455 votes, 22 per cent of the votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya came in third with 1,454 votes (5 per cent) followed by Dr Gasper Wafubwa with 1,236 votes (4 per cent).

