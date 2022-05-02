MP David Sankok’s Son Takes Own Life at Family Home in Narok

The eldest son of nominated Member of Parliament David Sanko took his own life at their family home in Narok County on Monday.

Reports indicate the son, who was a Form Four student at Kericho High School, shot himself dead using his father’s firearm.

The legislator, who represents Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the National Assembly, was not at home during the incident. It’s not clear how the son accessed the firearm that ought to have been properly secured.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the minor to take his own life. However, it’s alleged that the family had expressed concerns over his academic performance.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the home on Monday afternoon to probe the incident.

More to Follow

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...