MP David Sankok’s Son Takes Own Life at Family Home in Narok

The eldest son of nominated Member of Parliament David Sanko took his own life at their family home in Narok County on Monday.

Police reports indicate Memusi Sankok, who was a Form Four student at Maseno High School in Kisumu, shot himself dead using his father’s firearm.

The legislator was not at home during the incident. It’s not clear how the 15-year-old accessed the firearm that ought to have been properly secured.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the minor to take his own life. However, family sources said the father, who represents Persons living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the National Assembly, had expressed concerns over his academic performance.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the home on Monday afternoon to collect forensic evidence to start investigations.

The body was later moved to mortuary pending autopsy.

