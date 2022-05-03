MP David Sankok Questioned by DCI Over Son’s Death

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have commenced investigations into the death of nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok’s fourth born child.

Memusi Sankok died on Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting himself using his father’s gun at their home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok South sub-county.

On Tuesday, DCI detectives in Narok questioned the legislator over the son’s death. He was asked to give a detailed account of events that led to the son taking his own life.

The officers also recorded statements from the MP’s wife, Hellen Seyianoi Sankok, daughter, and all workers at their home.

The 15-year-old was a Form Four student at Kericho High School.

According to the police officers who visited the scene, the deceased took the firearm from the father’s bedroom. The MP was not at home at the time of the incident.

Prior to the tragedy, the lawmaker is said to have argued with the son over school. Family sources said the MP was not happy with the son’s performance.

Narok South Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Felix Kisalu confirmed that the MP’s pistol is in the custody of the DCI for ballistic analysis.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is lying at Narok County Referral Hospital pending autopsy.

