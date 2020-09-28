MP David Gikaria Arrested Over Matatu Operators’ Protests In Nakuru Town

Nakuru East Member of Parliament David Gikaria has been arrested over matatu protests that rocked Nakuru town earlier today.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the MP is being held at the Central Police station in Nakuru town.

In protests witnessed in the morning, matatu operators engaged police in running battles as they protested eviction from the Central Business District (CBD).

The officers lobbed teargas to disperse the operators as they fought back with stones.

One police Landcruiser’s windshield was broken during the scuffle that disrupted businesses and movement within the CBD area.

The matatu owners are seeking audience with the area governor Lee Kinyanjui.

“We have tried having talks with our governor so far to no avail, he just sends police to harass us when we protest,” James Mbugua, a salon owner in the town told the press.

Reports indicate that the demonstrations are over the removal of the bus terminal from the CBD.

