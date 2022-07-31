in NEWS, POLITICS

Outcry As MP Benjamin Washiali Is Roughed Up By Police In Kakamega

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

MPs allied to DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza have condemned an incident where a sitting MP was roughed up and beaten by police in Kakamega.

In a video making rounds online, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali was roughed up, beaten and whisked away in Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega.

Washiali was defiant and refused to board the police vehicle hence forcing the authorities to use force and in the end, he was assaulted.

Apparently, the MP was part of the team that had gone to Bukhungu stadium to help put things in order ahead of DP William Ruto’s rally.

Reports indicate that Kenya Kwanza has been denied entry into the stadium though Kahawa Tungu cannot authenticate these claims.

The video has ignited mixed reactions from netizens, with Ruto’s supporters condemning the acts.

“This is unacceptable. If an honorable member Benjamin Washiali can undergo such harassment what about the common Mwananchi? We shouldn’t see such ugly scenes as we head into elections in Just 7 days. We need to be tolerant as a nation. Respect each other. Peace is everything,” a user commented.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

