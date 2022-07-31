Outcry As MP Benjamin Washiali Is Roughed Up By Police In Kakamega

MPs allied to DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza have condemned an incident where a sitting MP was roughed up and beaten by police in Kakamega.

In a video making rounds online, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali was roughed up, beaten and whisked away in Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega.

Washiali was defiant and refused to board the police vehicle hence forcing the authorities to use force and in the end, he was assaulted.

Apparently, the MP was part of the team that had gone to Bukhungu stadium to help put things in order ahead of DP William Ruto’s rally.

Reports indicate that Kenya Kwanza has been denied entry into the stadium though Kahawa Tungu cannot authenticate these claims.

The video has ignited mixed reactions from netizens, with Ruto’s supporters condemning the acts.

“This is unacceptable. If an honorable member Benjamin Washiali can undergo such harassment what about the common Mwananchi? We shouldn’t see such ugly scenes as we head into elections in Just 7 days. We need to be tolerant as a nation. Respect each other. Peace is everything,” a user commented.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

For any Luhya who still wants to be convinced that he/she has no place in ODM, this is more than enough reason. A Luhya elected leader being tortured in Kakamega Town by Police Officers on the instructions of ODM top leadership to curtail his freedom of association. pic.twitter.com/VxepIIQ5lg — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) July 30, 2022

Pole Hon Washali,we shall overcome. pic.twitter.com/4iN1E9bTmH — Hon Caleb Kositany MP Soy (@ckositany) July 30, 2022

This is unacceptable. If an honourable member Benjamin Washiali can undergo such harassment what about the common Mwananchi? We shouldn't see such ugly scenes as we head into elections in Just 7 days. We need to be tolerant as a nation. Respect each other. Peace is everything. pic.twitter.com/8gt7Nc7ws6 — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) July 30, 2022

Police raid Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County as they seek to stop tomorrow's Kenya Kwanza Mega Rally. The officers went ahead and tried to arrest Hon Benjamin Washiali. Kifua, kiburi na madharau itaisha on 9th August! pic.twitter.com/VbszxYxYth — U D A – Official Fans Page. (@UDAPartyKe) July 30, 2022

Police have issued warrant of arrest to Hon Benjamin Washiali he broke a rusty padlock of Bukhungu Stadium). Reasons: Governor Oparanya has denied access to Kenya kwanza leaders who were finalizing their preparation for tomorrow's event. But on a weekend, is the warrant legit? pic.twitter.com/Ju1Nr1qvTK — Eng. Michael Kimingichi (@ItsKimingichi_) July 30, 2022

