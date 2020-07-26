“This Is The New Me,” MP Babu Owino Says As He Marks Six Months Since He Stopped Taking Alcohol

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino now says it is six months and nine days since he stopped taking alcohol, in a bid to become a new person.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Babu says that he has since joined church fellowship with his wife and intents to become a better person, compared to his past. He says he has been taking alcohol since he was eight years old.

“I’ve reached a turning point and I have decided to make a change that I am proud of. A change, that my family is proud of. Being an MP is not the most important thing, the most important thing is who I am as a person. That’s why it has been six months and nine days since I touched alcohol. I regularly pray and fellowship with my wife (Fridah), who has fellowship groups and I am looking inwards to become a better person,” says Babu.

” I want to take this opportunity to thank my wife Fridah. Fridah you have been with me through thick and thin. You have loved me through all these challenges. I want to take this opportunity to thank you for loving me and to tell you that I love you so much.”

Babu however acknowledged that despite leaving alcohol, he is still not perfect but said that he is working towards becoming a new person.

“I want to tell Kenyan people that even now I am not perfect. I will take this opportunity to continually work on some of the weaknesses that I have in life and become a better person, strive to be a servant leader who will change the lives of my people,” he added.

He acknowledged having received Kenyans’ wrath on social media for his misdeeds in the past, that have put him at war with netizens.

“Today I have decided to talk to you fellow Kenyans one-on-one, heart-to-heart, human being to human being. I have been engaging you (Kenyans) on various social media platforms, and I sense your anger. I sense that some of you are disappointed with me, I sense that some of you are hurt. I am a human being like you,” he said.

“I was born of a mother, like you. I have a wife, like some of you. I have kids, like some of you. Becoming an MP did not mean that I stopped being a human being. I’m still a human being, I’m still a husband, like you, I’m still a father, like you.”

Babu revisited his childhood days in Nyalenda slums, where his mother used to sell illicit brew to eke a living for her children.

“I know what it means to grow up in the slums, I know what it means without food. I know the pain when you do not get medication. Many of you have faced similar challenges just like the ones I have faced. My mum raised me in the slums selling chang’aa (illicit brew). She did not sell chang’aa because she loved selling chang’aa. She did it because she wanted us to get education. She did it because she wanted me to get food. She did it because it was the only option, the only source of living we could get,” he added.

Babu say at times the police would raid her mum’s chang’aa den and whip her alongside the drunkards.

“I could see my mum screaming, and all this could affect any person’s growth. During this time I was in primary school and high school, and police could continuously come, arrest me, arrest my mum and arrest my siblings and taken to Kisumu Central Police Station and it was really a painful experience for anybody that I wouldn’t wish for any other Kenyan to go through,” he added.

According to the vocal ODM MP, he tasted chang’aa at the age of eight years, which was a ‘normal’ thing for him and any other person in such an environment. He says since the he has been taking alcohol.

Here’s the video:-

