MP Babu Owino Ferociously Attacks DP Ruto Over ‘Hustler’ Narrative – Video

Embakasi East MP has become the latest to castigate Deputy President William Ruto over the much-hyped ‘Hustler’ narrative, that the latter uses to identify himself with low-class Kenyans.

Speaking exclusively to Kahawa Tungu‘s newly launched segment the ‘Coffee Talk’, the vocal Mp accused DP Ruto of degrading the youth by giving them ‘useless’ items such as handcarts and wheelbarrows instead of empowering them.

“I will never ever support Ruto. There is this notion that Ruto is a hustler. Baba (Raila Odinga) is more of a hustler than Ruto. Ruto supported a dynasty in Moi, Ruto supported Kibaki, Ruto supported our beloved President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta,” he said.

“Baba has always fought his way up. Baba’s father was the Vice President of this country, the first Vice President to resign because he didn’t want atrocities committed by the then government. Baba resigned from his party and was re-elected to his Lang’ata Constituency,” he added.

In terms of empowering the youth, Babu says that Raila has helped many get employment through his push for devolution, which has seen resources taken to the grassroots.

He also pledged his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying that it will solve the perennial problem of post-election violence.

“BBI fights for inclusivity. We are sick and tired of killing each other after elections. Sick and tired of destroying property. Sicking and tired of branding each other on tribal lines. We want a system where everybody is included,” he added.

