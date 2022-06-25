MP Aspirant Daniel Mbevi Rescued By Police After Attack By Goons In Athi River

Police have rescued Mavoko MP aspirant Daniel Mbevi who had gone into hiding following an attack by goons in Athi River.

Mbevi who is vying on an independent ticket was holding campaigns at Makadara shopping Centre in Athi River, Machakos County.

It was then that goons attacked from different directions forcing him to seek refuge in a nearby shop. Police, after getting word of the fracas that had ensued responded on time and rescued the aspirant.

He has since recorded a statement at the police station with other politicians in the region joining hands to condemn the actions.

He has also sought treatment at Shalom Community Hospital as he was injured in the process.

“I was going back home from my meet the people tour in Athi River. I meet a group of goons armed with stones, machetes and knives and holding posters belonging to another candidate coming to face me. They clashed with my supporters. From there, I sought refuge in a shop where I was rescued by officers from Athi River police station,” the aspirant said.

Mbevi is currently the Mlolomgo/Syokimau MCA and is seeking to be the Mavoko MP on an independent ticket.

