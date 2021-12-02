MP Arati Accuses Kisii Catholic Church of Playing Politics After Sh100,000 Donation Rejected

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has accused Kisii Catholic Church of playing dirty politics after Sh100,000 he donated was rejected.

Arati who is seeking Kisii Governorship ahead of the 2022 polls has termed the move as unfortunate while ideally accusing his political opponents of orchestrating the same.

According to the vocal lawmaker, he is yet to receive the money he donated back although he insists that he gave the church over Sh300,000 in donations.

“I gave out money to several leaders in the church. Why then are they claiming to have returned part of the money? Why are they not returning the rest, which amounts to more than Sh300,000,” Arati lamented?

Read: Simba Arati, Osoro Bury The Hatchet Following Scuffle At Burial (Video)

Over the weekend, a commotion was witnessed at Nyamagwa Catholic Parish during a church programme.

When Arati went in, supporters of different politicians started shouting prompting one of the priests to ask Arati to step out. This is said to have angered him as he was denied an opportunity to speak.

Apparently, some of his supporters followed him outside the church and demanded that he addresses them. This is said to have brought bad blood between him and the church officials.