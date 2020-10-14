MP Aisha Jumwa To Be Charged With Murder Over Killing Of Man In Chaotic Ganda By-election

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved murder charges preferred against Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa over killing of a man during Ganda by-election last year.

Reports indicate that the MP is set to undergo a mental assessment next Wednesday before being charged in court.

In October 2019, the MP was accused of fatally shooting Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ruben Mwamure Katana during heated by-election campaigns.

Ngumbao was shot dead in a scuffle between rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters shortly after Jumwa stormed the party’s agents meeting.

She was arrested alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto Otieno and spent two days in custody at Kilindini Police Station before being released on Ksh500,000 cash bail each.

Read: State Planning To Charge Me With Murder In Two Weeks – MP Aisha Jumwa

The prosecution wanted the two detained for 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the shooting incident but the court declined to grant the request.

“The police shall have the liberty to charge the respondents with a disclosed offense if they have evidence. If a decision has been reached by the applicant to charge the respondents, they should present themselves in court to take plea,” said Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet.

The magistrate noted that the court was not dealing with factual evidence as opined by the prosecution then.

Read Also:MP Aisha Jumwa, Bodyguard Freed On Ksh500,000 Cash Bail In Gun Drama Case

A month ago, Jumwa, who is also facing graft charges over misappropriation of funds in the National Government Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty, revealed plans by the state to charge her with murder over the Ganda incident.

The besieged MP said her woes are politically instigated.

The lawmaker alluded that she is targeted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Read Also: Aisha Jumwa Released On Sh2 Million Bail In CDF Graft Case

“I know all this is being done to fight me because of my stand. In two weeks, they are planning to bring me here again to charge me with murder, but I want to tell them I will not be cowed down by their attempts to bring me down.

“They have plotted everything, but I will remain in this country and I will not be defeated by them.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu