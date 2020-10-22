MP Aisha Jumwa To Spend Another Night In Custody After Murder Charge

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Otieno will spend another night in police cells pending bail ruling in a murder case against them.

The two were arraigned in a Mombasa court on Thursday and charged with the murder of Gumbao Jola who was killed in the chaos that ensued during campaigns for a by-election in Ganda Ward on October 15, 2019.

They denied the charges before Mombasa High Court Judge Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi.

The defence lawyers led by Danstan Omari, Jared Magolo and Cliff Ombeta asked the court to release the suspects on reasonable bail terms.

The lawyers accused the state of frustrating the lawmaker who is also facing graft charges and urged the court to free the two on bail.

Earlier in the day, Justice Mwangi was forced to briefly defer plea taking to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP’s) office to avail missing mental assessment report for Jumwa’s co-accused.

The judge also questioned the validity of Ms Jumwa’s medical report, which the court noted bears a signature that’s not that of a psychiatric known to be conducting the assessments in Mombasa.

The prosecution, however, explained that the medic who appends his signatures on the report has retired and that the procedure was done by his colleague who is currently in charge.

