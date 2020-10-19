MP Aisha Jumwa, Her Bodyguard Locked Up Pending Mental Assessment In Murder Case

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto Otieno were on Monday arraigned in a Mombasa Court to face murder charges.

Judge Njoki Mwangi ordered that the two undergo a mental assessment at the Coast General Hospital before the plea taking.

The two will be remanded at Port Police Station until Thursday, October 22 when they are expected to appear in court again.

This comes days after the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved murder charges preferred against the two over killing of a man during Ganda by-election last year.

In October 2019, the MP was accused of fatally shooting Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ruben Mwamure Katana during heated by-election campaigns.

Read: MP Aisha Jumwa To Be Charged With Murder Over Killing Of Man In Chaotic Ganda By-election

Ngumbao was shot dead in a scuffle between rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters shortly after Jumwa stormed the party’s agents meeting.

She was arrested alongside Otieno and spent two days in custody at Kilindini Police Station before being released on Ksh500,000 cash bail each.

The prosecution wanted the two detained for 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the shooting incident but the court declined to grant the request.

Read Also: Aisha Jumwa Released On Sh2 Million Bail In CDF Graft Case

“The police shall have the liberty to charge the respondents with a disclosed offense if they have evidence. If a decision has been reached by the applicant to charge the respondents, they should present themselves in court to take plea,” said Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet.

The magistrate noted that the court was not dealing with factual evidence as opined by the prosecution then.

