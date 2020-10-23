MP Aisha Jumwa Freed On Ksh4 Million Cash Bail In Murder Case

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has been freed on Ksh4 million cash bail or Ksh3 million bond in the murder case lodged against her.

In a ruling delivered on Friday by the Mombasa High Court, the MP’s co-accused and aide Geoffrey Otieno was granted Ksh1 million cash bail or Ksh1.5 million bond.

Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi ordered the two to deposit their passports in court.

The suspects were also ordered not to contact or interfere with witnesses in the case.

The two were arraigned in a Mombasa court on Thursday and charged with the murder of Gumbao Jola who was killed in the chaos that ensued during campaigns for a by-election in Ganda Ward on October 15, 2019.

Read: MP Aisha Jumwa, Her Bodyguard Locked Up Pending Mental Assessment In Murder Case

The two, who have been in custody since Monday, denied the charges before Lady Justice Mwangi.

The defence lawyers led by Danstan Omari, Jared Magolo and Cliff Ombeta asked the court to release the suspects on reasonable bail terms.

The lawyers accused the state of frustrating the lawmaker who is also facing graft charges and urged the court to free the two on bail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu