MP Aisha Jumwa, Co-Accused Fail to Take Plea in Murder Case As Judge Questions Psychiatric Report

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and his co-accused Geoffrey Otieno have failed to take a plea in the murder case after the judge questioned the psychiatric report.

High Court judge Njoki Mwangi questioned the validity of the psychiatric assessment report after the Dpp failed to provide some medical documents.

For instance, the DPP has been ordered to provide the medical report for Jumwa’s bodyguard, Geoffrey Otieno.

The duo was on Monday arraigned in a Mombasa Court to face murder charges with judge Njoki Mwangi ordering the two to undergo a mental assessment at the Coast General Hospital before the plea taking.

They have been remanded at Port Police Station until today, Thursday, October 22 when they appeared in court again.

A few days ago, the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved murder charges preferred against the two over the killing of a man during Ganda by-election last year.

The incident happened in October 2019 where the MP was accused of fatally shooting Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ruben Mwamure Katana during heated by-election campaigns.

Ngumbao was shot dead in a scuffle between rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters shortly after Jumwa stormed the party's agents meeting. She was arrested alongside Otieno and spent two days in custody at Kilindini Police Station before being released on Sh500,000 cash bail each. The prosecution wanted the two detained for 21 days pending the conclusion of investigations into the shooting incident but the court declined to grant the request. "The police shall have the liberty to charge the respondents with a disclosed offense if they have evidence. If a decision has been reached by the applicant to charge the respondents, they should present themselves in court to take plea," said Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet. The magistrate noted that the court was not dealing with factual evidence as opined by the prosecution then.