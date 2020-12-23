MP Aisha Jumwa Apologizes Over Lewd Remarks Made in Msambweni

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has issued an apology for offensive remarks made during Msambweni by-election campaigns.

Appearing before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Tuesday, Jumwa expressed regrets for her remarks although she maintained that she was provoked.

According to Jumwa, she was triggered by ODM SG Edwin Sifuna hence her retaliation.

“Nimekubali msamaha wake na wale walikuwa offended na matamshi yangu…Mimi sioni kama yalikuwa yanagusa mtu yeyote, ni maneno ambayo yalikuwa yananigiusa mimi mwenyewe,” she said.

“Sikutaja kabila, sikutaja chama, sikutaja mtu…nilizungumza ukweli wa yale maneno yalivyokuwa yamepangwa because ni information ambayo nilikuwa niko nayo.”

NCIC, issued a stern warning to the leaders adding that such remarks will not be tolerated.

On Monday, Sifuna recorded a statement with NCIC over the spat with Jumwa.

The two were summoned by the commission last week over “vulgar and hateful” remarks made during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

Sifuna also offered to undertake 50 hours Pro Bono legal services to victims of gender-based violence in 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu