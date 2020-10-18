MP Aden Duale’s Brother Dies In A Road Accident

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale is in mourning following the death of his elder brother Mzee Dubow Bare.

Reports indicate that Bare, a retired military officer, was involved in a road accident along the Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

A photo seen by this writers shows the mangled wreckage of the white Toyota Harrier that Bare was travelling in during the tragic accident.

Until his death, Bare, 62, was a businessman based in Garissa Town.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was among the first leaders to confirm the death of Duale’s brother.

“My sincere condolences and prayers to my brother Hon. Aden Duale, the entire Duale family and the people of Garissa County for this painful loss. May you find the strength to overcome this trying moment. I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant Dubow Janatul Firdaus. Ameen, ” the MP said in his condolence message to the family.

Bare’s death is a double tragedy to Duale’s family as they recently buried their mother.

Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie passed away on Tuesday, August 25. The family did not disclose the cause of her death.

Many other Kenyans have taken to social media to condole with the former National Assembly Majority Leader and his family.

Here are some of the messages.

Shocked to receive the sad news of the death of Mzee Dubow Barre Duale, elder brother of Hon Aden Duale, following a road accident earlier this morning. May Allah grant him Jannah and his family patience at this difficult moment. Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 18, 2020

Hon Duale Mourns Again as Brother Dies in Road Accident,Just Months ago he Lost a Close Family member….tough times😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FfbLWSaAHl — #YouthAdvocate KE🇰🇪 (@YouthAdvocateKe) October 18, 2020

Inalilah waina ilayhi rajiuun.

My heartfelt condolences to @HonAdenDuale and the extended Duale family for the loss of his elder brother Dubow Bare Duale who was involved in a road accident along Garissa Highway around Bangal.

May Allah Rest his soul in Jannah 🤲 @Meimuna_Said — 𝗔𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗺𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗮™ (@AlmamyMoha) October 18, 2020

Death has for the 2nd time in less than 2 months visited the home of Hon. Aden Duale. He recently lost his mother, & now he mourns the loss of his elder brother, Dubow Barre Duale to a road accident. I join others in sending my condolences & prayers to the family🙏🏿 @HonAdenDuale — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) October 18, 2020

Pole Sana Mheshimiwa Duale for the loss of your elder brother Dubow Barre Duale. It's sad that it comes few months after you also buried your mother. May Allah grant him Jannah and his family patience at this difficult moment. Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) October 18, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to tje former Majority leader & my Area Mp Hon. Aden Duale and the entire Duale family following the death of his brother Dubow Barre Duale in a road accident along the Garissa-Bangal road Garissa lost a humble man. May Allah grant him jannatul firdows — Abdul Aziz (@Abdiaaziiz) October 18, 2020

