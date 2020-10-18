in NEWS

MP Aden Duale’s Brother Dies In A Road Accident

The Toyota Harrier Mzee Dubow Bare was travelling in during the accident [Photo/Courtesy]

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale is in mourning following the death of his elder brother Mzee Dubow Bare.

Reports indicate that Bare, a retired military officer, was involved in a road accident along the Garissa – Nairobi Highway on Sunday morning.

A photo seen by this writers shows the mangled wreckage of the white Toyota Harrier that Bare was travelling in during the tragic accident.

Until his death, Bare, 62, was a businessman based in Garissa Town.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan was among the first leaders to confirm the death of Duale’s brother.

“My sincere condolences and prayers to my brother Hon. Aden Duale, the entire Duale family and the people of Garissa County for this painful loss. May you find the strength to overcome this trying moment. I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant Dubow Janatul Firdaus. Ameen, ” the MP said in his condolence message to the family.

Bare’s death is a double tragedy to Duale’s family as they recently buried their mother.

Mama Hawa Kosar Shurie passed away on Tuesday, August 25. The family did not disclose the cause of her death.

Read: Uhuru, Ruto Mourn Death Of Duale’s Mother

Many other Kenyans have taken to social media to condole with the former National Assembly Majority Leader and his family.

Here are some of the messages.

 

