Mozzartbet Kenya Roped Into Money Laundering Allegations

Barely a month since sports betting firm Sportpesa was accused of money laundering, another sports betting company Mozzartbet Kenya Ltd is now on the spot over similar claims.

Already, the High Court has frozen over Ksh300 million belonging to Kimaco Connections received from Mozzartbet Kenya Ltd.

It is reported that Kimaco Connections, owned by Peter Kiilu Makau and Consolata Mwende Kiilu, received over Ksh576 million from MozzartBet Kenya between February and June.

Kimaco also received Ksh95 million from Open Skies, which is owned by a Zimbabwean, Mr Emmanuel Charumbira, who is a shareholder in Mozzartbet Kenya.

Kimaco Connections later transferred Ksh242 million to the accounts Open Skies Management.

According to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), Mozzartbet received Ksh641 million between February and June, Ksh384 million through paybill number 311372. The money was later disbursed to different companies, including Open Skies.

Despite receiving the amount, Kimaco Connections filed nil returns to evade paying tax.

Mozzartbet Kenya is owned by former MP Musa Cherutich Sirma, MozzartBet Africa and Mid Logistics Ltd.

MozzartBet Africa is owned by Melentijevic Branimir, who received Kshh12.8 million from Kimaco while Mr Sirma was given Ksh17.2 million from Pescon Kenya.

