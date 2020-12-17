Mourinho To Klopp: ‘The Best Team Lost’

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho repeated his famous quote, “the best team lost,” to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp when his side lost to the Reds on Wednesday night.

Roberto Firmino’s 90th minute rocket header decided the tie which was played at 1-1 stalemate for the better part of the second half.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah scored the opener for the defending champions and hosts in the 26th minute but Son Hueng-min replied seven minutes later for Spurs.

Asked about what looked like a heated chat with Klopp after the game, which was played at Anfield, Mourinho replied, “I told him the best team lost. He disagreed. That’s his opinion.”

Read: Klopp: Firmino Brings More Than Goals To Liverpool

Spurs missed some glaring chances in front of goal with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post and Harry Kane missing a great chance.

Klopp appeared nonplussed when asked about his conversation with Mourinho at fulltime.

“It was not heated at all,” he told the BBC. “He wasn’t happy because he told me the better team lost – and I thought he was joking! But he wasn’t. So that’s it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu