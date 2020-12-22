Motorists Put On Notice As Kenya Records Spike In Road Crashes

The government has put reckless motorists on notice as the festive season begins.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said 3,663 people have died from road accidents since January marking a 9.4 per cent increase from 2019 statistics.

“We acknowledge the devastating effects of road traffic carnage in our country. Analysis of the causes of the crashes continue to point at common road traffic offences such as drinking and driving, overloading, speeding, driver fatigue, use of un-roadworthy vehicles, dangerous overtaking, lack of proper lane discipline, freewheeling among other human controllable factors, ” the statement reads.

“Current statistics indicate that as at December 13, 2020, a total of 3,663 persons have lost their lives due road traffic crashes. This shows an increase by 9.4% compared to a similar period last year.”

Inspector General Police Hillary Mutyambai and NTSA boss George Njao said that the government has put in place stringent measures to ensure road safety rules are followed during the festive season.

“The government will continue with the nationwide law enforcement operations, increase highway and air patrol to ensure adherence to traffic rules, ” the statement adds.

The agencies said other measures targeting drivers will be enforced including monitoring fleet data of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), impromptu checks along major highways and licence validity verification exercises.

The drivers will also be required to ensure “Route Compliance/Short Term License and Night Travel Licence”.

“PSV operators should only ply within their licensed routes. Those who will fail to comply with the terms and conditions of the licenses shall have their RSL suspended, ” the agencies said.

“We encourage all road users to adequately plan their journey, be vigilant and mindful of other road users. To avoid any inconveniences and for their own safety, we encourage passengers to speak out against reckless drivers and contact the National Police Service Hotlines 999 and 112. Road safety is a shared responsibility and let us all play our parts.”

