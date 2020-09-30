Motorists To Pay Up To Ksh3,000 Through Insurance Premiums For Road Infrastructure Damages In Proposed Law

Motorists will pay between Ksh500 and Ksh3,000 per year to cater for damaged road infrastructure in new amendments.

The amount will cater for damaged road infrastructure such as signage, guardrails and streetlights, according to the Kenya Roads Board (KRB).

The move will see the government collect at least Ksh10 billion from motorists every year, but will first require an amendment to the Insurance Act.

Read: NCBA Bank Customers Express Frustrations On Social Media Over Intermittent Services

“It does not necessarily mean motorist will pay more because the amount is already covered in the current third party insurance fees. It will only be set aside to make it easier to access for use in replacing damaged road assets. It is currently costly and time consuming to seek compensation for a damaged road signage for example,” said KRB acting managing director Rashid Mohamed.

The change could come as a double charge to motorists, who already pay Ksh18 per litre while buying fuel.

This means that road agencies, if the amendment goes through, could start receiving double of what they require, through the fuel levies and the proposed insurance levies.

The proposal has been forwarded to the Insurance Regulatory Authority for scrutiny.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu