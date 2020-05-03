in NEWS

Motorists Cautioned As A Section Of Road In Nakuru Caves In [Video]

119 Views

Section of John Momanyi Road that caved in [Photo/Courtesy]

The Nakuru County government has cautioned motorists plying John Momanyi Road after a section of the road caved in.

In a statement on Sunday, Deputy Governor Erick Korir said the road has been cordoned off as engineers investigate the cause of the damage.

Korir said preliminary investigations point to underground faulting.

“We wish to caution motorists using John Momany Road near Koinange Primary School near Shabaab area that a section of the road has caved in, ” the statement reads in part.

“We have cordoned off this section as our engineers investigate the cause of the collapse with our initial probe pointing to possible underground activity,” read the statement in part.

Read: KEBS Seizes 8 Fake Sanitizer Brands In Nairobi, Nakuru

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, extensive damage of the road can be seen. A lorry can be seen stuck in one of the sections that had caved in.

The county government urged motorists to be careful due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

“There is the threat of rivers bursting banks and overflowing over bridges,” said Korir.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Police Probing the Death of Tecra Muigai Karanja after Accident in Lamu
magufuli

Magufuli Now Says Tanzania’s COVID-19 Cases Inflated, Blames Scientists, “Faulty” Donated Testing Kits