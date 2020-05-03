Motorists Cautioned As A Section Of Road In Nakuru Caves In [Video]

The Nakuru County government has cautioned motorists plying John Momanyi Road after a section of the road caved in.

In a statement on Sunday, Deputy Governor Erick Korir said the road has been cordoned off as engineers investigate the cause of the damage.

Korir said preliminary investigations point to underground faulting.

“We wish to caution motorists using John Momany Road near Koinange Primary School near Shabaab area that a section of the road has caved in, ” the statement reads in part.

“We have cordoned off this section as our engineers investigate the cause of the collapse with our initial probe pointing to possible underground activity,” read the statement in part.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, extensive damage of the road can be seen. A lorry can be seen stuck in one of the sections that had caved in.

The county government urged motorists to be careful due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

“There is the threat of rivers bursting banks and overflowing over bridges,” said Korir.

