Motorists, Bodaboda Operators in Migori Cross Over to Tanzania for Cheaper Fuel

Motorists and Bodaboda operators along the border in Migori county are reportedly sourcing for cheaper fuel from Tanzania. Fuel in Tanzania is retailing at Sh94 compared to Sh130 in Kenya, the motorists said.

The writer caught up with Moses Otieno, a Boda Boda rider who had crossed over with a jerrican to purchase fuel from Tanzania.

“Since fuel prices were hiked, life has been difficult,” he said.

The fuel prices, which were hiked on March 15, attracted outrage from motorists and Bodaboda operators operating in Migori town.

Read: More Pain At The Pump As Fuel Prices Increase By Over Ksh5 In March 2021 Review

In the March 2021 fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the price of one litre of super petrol shot up by Ksh7.63 while that of diesel and kerosene increased by Ksh5.75 and Ksh5.41 respectively.

Retail prices in Migori are between Sh123 and Sh130. The riders expressed outrage at the hike, saying the government should review the prices.

Taxi drivers, Bodaboda riders and personal vehicle owners are reportedly traveling from as far as Kisii to cross over to neighbouring Tanzania where they can purchase cheaper fuel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu