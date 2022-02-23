in NEWS

Motorist Knocks Down Traffic Cop in Mombasa, Speeds Off

Traffic cop
Traffic officer manning traffic on busy highway [Photo/Courtesy]

A traffic police officer is nursing injuries in hospital after being knocked down by a speeding motorist in Mombasa.

The incident happened on the busy Sheikh Abdalla Farsy Road near Petro fuel station on Monday at around 5pm.

The female cop identified as Phiona Mutua Ndanu is said to have moments before the incident intercepted the motor vehicle registration number KCT 410E for operating without a valid insurance sticker.

Police said the officer asked the driver of the vehicle to pull over but he instead made a u-turn, knocking down the officer before speeding off towards Bondeni area.

The officer suffered deep cuts on her right leg and both hands.

She was rushed to Premier Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Mombasa Central Police Station OCPD Joseph Ongaya confirmed the incident, terming it as unfortunate.

A probe into the incident is ongoing.

mombasa

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

