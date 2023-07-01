Motorist Charged for Attacking Traffic Cop in Nairobi CBD

A motorist has been charged for assaulting a traffic cop in Nairobi.

Alex Muthee Mwangi who appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Thursday, denied attacking Police Constable Alphayo Baraza.

Baraza was controlling traffic along Muindi Mbingu street in Nairobi.

Muthee pleaded with the court to release him on reasonable bail terms.

State counsel Anderson Gikunda did not oppose Muthee’s release.

As a result, Magistrate Onyina released the accused on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

“Alex Muthee Mwangi you are charged that on June 27, 2023 along Muindi Mbingu street in Nairobi willfully and unlawfully assaulted PC Alphayo Baraza who was at the time of the said assault acting in due execution of his duties as a police officer,” read the charge sheet.

Like this: Like Loading...