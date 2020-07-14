Motion To Impeach Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu Postponed As Some MCAs Go ‘Missing’

Athi Ward Representative Peter Kilonzo alias Tangawizi has postponed the motion to impeach Kitui governor Charity Ngilu that was set to be tabled tomorrow, July 15.

In a letter to Ms Ngilu, the Kitui County Assembly speaker George Ndoto did not state the reasons behind the postponement of the motion in the last minute, but only cited “unavoidable circumstances”.

“This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the motion mover has called off the tabling of the motion referred to in my letter under reference. The same was due for tabling on the floor of the house on Wednesday 15th July, 2020. We undertake to invite you in good time and inline with the County Assembly standing orders once the mover gives us his intention to table the said motion,” said Ndoto.

However, this writer is informed that some MCAs who were supporting the motion have gone into hiding and switched off their phones, in a move suspected to be sabotage.

Efforts to reach Mr Kilonzo were futile as he did not pick our calls neither did he respond to our messages by the time of going to press.

The Kitui County Assembly had set Wednesday, July 15, as the date for the hearing of the impeachment motion against Governor Charity Ngilu.

The besieged county boss was required to appear personally before the county assembly at 10.00am to respond to the allegations in the impeachment motion.

Alternatively, the assembly had given Ngilu an option of choosing at least two lawyers to represent her.

The impeachment motion sponsored by Kilonzo had been scheduled for hearing late last month before the court issued the MCAs with orders temporarily stopping the impeachment process.

In the impeachment motion signed by 40 out of 56 MCAs, Kilonzo accuses the county boss of failure to account for public funds.

The MCA argues that the governor failed to honour summons by the senate committee on County Public Investment and Accounts to shed light on audit queries regarding the management and expenditure of county funds amounting to KSh20 billion for 2017 /2018 and 2018/ 2019 financial years.

The audit queries had been raised by the Auditor General in the auditor general’s report for the years ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019 respectively.

The motion reads that when the governor finally appeared before the committee, she failed to give a satisfactory explanation to the audit queries.

According to the MCA, Ngilu’s failure to account for the said expenditure as required further violates Article 201 (a) of the Constitution and her said actions have utterly eroded the public confidence of the people of Kitui County in the integrity of the holder of the office.

Other accusations include irregular and unlawful hiring of county secretary and failing to comply with the two-third gender rule in appointments, violating people’s right to health and conflict of interest in the purchase of a stationary stone crusher plant.

