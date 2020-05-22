Motion To Impeach DP Ruto Ready – Moses Kuria [Video]

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now claims that a motion to impeach Deputy President William Ruto is ready.

According to the controversial lawmaker, the motion was drafted by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man and Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega.

Speaking at Parliament buildings on Thursday during a press conference by the DP’s allies, Kuria stated that the impeachment plot is a waste of time.

Kuria said that President Kenyatta had already succeeded in sidelining his deputy in running the government. He wondered why he was determined to “impeach him for a second time”.

“I know Hon Kanini Kega has a motion ready for the impeachment of DP Ruto. In the mind of Uhuru he fired Ruto along time ago, why are we firing him twice? He has accepted he is just waiting for his term to end. Why bother to impeach someone who is already impeached by design?” the lawmaker posed.

But reacting to the recent political developments on Thursday night during an interview with K24 TV, Uhuru’s ally and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe dismissed the impeachment claims.

Murathe, a fierce critic of DP Ruto, stated that ousting Ruto wasn’t an option the President’s men had considered.

Kuria had early in the week lashed out at Senators allied to President Kenyatta over a plot to kick out Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki saying the lawmakers were laying ground to impeach Ruto

The senate purge saw Ruto’s vocal allies in the Senate leadership stripped off their roles in a calculated move to silence the DP’s Tanga Tanga camp.

Murkomen lost his Senate Majority seat to West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio while Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s whip role was taken by Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The DP’s allies are accused of disrespecting the President.

