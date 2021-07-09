Mother of Senator Wamatangi’s Alleged Daughter Asks For Financial Help as Child Joins Form One

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi is on the spot for allegedly abandoning his fatherly duties towards his daughter.

The legislator has been accused of declining to pay his daughter’s Form One entry fees.

Wamatangi is said to have sired the said child with his former domestic worker, Winfred Wangui, after he apparently sexually assaulted her.

As reported in 2018 by Kahawa Tungu, the majority whip in the senate denied having carnal knowledge with Wangui.

Fast forward to 2021, the child in question has gained admission to State House Girls’ High School after scoring 391 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

In 2019, a Children’s Court ordered the senator to pay for the child’s education, orders he has disregarded.

“School fees is paid termly and therefore it is not a monthly maintenance. The defendant ( Wamatangi) shall pay school fees as per the school fees structure. He shall also pay school fees related expenses,” Hon M. Murage ruled.

The lawmaker had been ordered to take care of his daughter’s medical expenses as the mother catered to her other needs including rent, clothing and other miscellaneous expenses.

Speaking to reporters, however, Wangui said the father of her child had remained mum on the matter.

“The girl has received an admission letter to a good school but I cannot manage to raise the required money. Wamatangi, who is the father of the bright girl, blocked me and failed to respond to my text messages that I wrote to him reminding him of his role,” she said.

She claimed that the Senate majority whip occasionally sent Sh5,000 for primary school fees.

Now, Wangui said, she is afraid her child will not join High school if she does not raise the money required for Form one admission.

Virginia Wanjiku, the child’s grandmother said she will sell her cow to help finance her education.

“I cry every day because of that girl. You may hate me because I am poor but take up your responsibility seriously. Your daughter has not been sleeping since the exam results were announced over fears of whether she will continue with education or not,” the elderly woman said.

