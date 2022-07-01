Mother, Stepfather who Killed Baby Logan Mwangi Sentenced to Life in UK

The mother and stepfather of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river two years ago, have been sentenced to life in jail.

UK media reported that Logan Mwangi’s mother, Angharad Williamson, will serves at least 28 years before she is considered for parole.

The deceased’s stepfather, John Cole, will be considered for parole after a minimum of 29 years.

A 14-year-old who was living with the couple and was also found guilty for the murder of Logan, will be detained for at least 15 years.

In May, a Wessex court found the three guilty of killing Logan whose father is a Kenyan, Benjamin Mwangi.

The body of Baby Logan was discovered in the Ogmore River in Bridgend, England, towards the end of July 2020.

His remains, the court said, had horrendous injuries including 56 external wounds and bruises and internal injuries similar to those witnessed in victims of high-speed car crashes.

People who were supposed to look after him brutalized and abused the minor for months.

“He suffered damage to his brain, liver and stomach. His death would have been slow and painful,” The Guardian reported.

Mwangi, Logan’s father, met Ms Williamson in 2010 while she was working as a warehouse manager in Essex, South East England, through mutual acquaintances.

Logan was born on March 15, 2016, after they started dating in 2014.

Read: Kenyan Boy Logan Mwangi Tortured, Killed by British Mother, Stepdad

“I was present when Logan was born and it was the happiest time of my life. I stayed with Claire (Ms Williamson’s mother) for a few weeks but I would clash quite a lot with Claire and did not think it was good for anyone, especially Logan, so I moved back to Brentwood,” Mwangi testified.

“During that period I was in regular contact with Angharad, who would call me and send me pictures of Logan. He was the cutest little boy…We were back and forth visiting each other,” Mwangi recalled.

Things took a turn for the worst when his ex-wife met Cole, he added.

Cole, 40, has a criminal record for burglary, assault, resisting arrest, possession of bhang, and impeding the course of justice, according to three women who had dated him previously.

“He held long-standing racist beliefs which could have been relevant to his motives in the attacks on Logan, and he even stopped him from seeing his real father and grandmother,” he said.

Logan’s suffering began in 2019, according to the court, when his mother and stepfather locked him in a dark room, denying him food and forcing him to eat only cereals and water for supper.

The boy was said to have shown up at school with mysterious injuries on multiple occasions.

Logan began stammering, wetting himself frequently, and inflicting bodily harm on himself as a result of this, which his teachers reported to social workers to no avail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...