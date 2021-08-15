Mother of Slain Kitengela Brothers Jets in from UK for Burial

Mother of the two slain men who were mistaken for livestock thieves in Kitengela last week, has arrived in Kenya.

Lucy Wanjiru came back to Kenya from the United Kingdom following the death of her two sons; Fredrick Mureithi and Victor Mwangi.

Wanjiru was received by her friends and relatives who joined her in mourning the loss of her boys.

The single mother of two burst into tears and was heard saying, “What have I done my Lord to deserve this. How have I wronged you Lord to deserve losing my beloved children…?”

The grieving mother was escorted to a waiting car which was supposed to take her to her Syokimau home.

She instead requested to be taken some place else as the home would remind her of the boys.

Later, Wanjiru who left Kenya in 2018 in search of greener pastures, will head to Kenyatta University Funeral home where the remains of her sons lay in waiting.

The boys’ uncle, Joseph Macharia, told reporters that the deceased persons will be laid to rest next week either on Friday or Saturday at their village home in Leshau Pondo, Nyahururu.

Earlier, a witness was quoted by the Nation as having said that the boys were killed by people known to them.

According to the eyewitness, neighbours who knew them tried to rescue them but the infuriated killers could not hear a word.

“Villagers cornered the four at dusk. There were more than 15 private vehicles at the scene. They were killed by people known to them. The four are known by the villagers. They cried for mercy from their tormentors to no avail,” said the witness.

An effort by a neighbour who shot in the air to disperse the killers proved futile as they beat them senseless amidst cries for mercy.

The brothers were in the company of Mike George Onduso, 29, and Nicholas Musa who were also lynched by the mob.

Onduso will be buried on Thursday in Kisii, while Musa will be buried on August 21 in Ukambani.

