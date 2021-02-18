Mother of Quadruplets Held At Nairobi South Hospital Over Sh2.8 Million Bill

A mother and her newborn quadruplets are being detained at a Nairobi hospital over a Sh2.8 million hospital bill.

Virginia Adhiambo, 26, gave birth to her babies -two boys and two girls- on February 1 via C-Section but had complications prompting the doctors to admit her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The four babies were in incubators for the first few days but two have since recovered and are free to go home should the family settle the bill.

Adhiambo’s spouse, Charles Ndonye, told the Star that his wife and kids are being detained at the Nairobi South Hospital. He is unable to pay any more money.

So far, Ndonye, has paid Sh522,311.17 with his insurer, AAR, only settling Sh200,000.

According to Ndonye, his insurer does not cover maternity costs hence the ballooning bill.

“My wife gave birth to four babies at The Nairobi South Hospital on February 1. She is detained together with the babies over an accrued Sh2.8 million bill. We only have Sh500,000,” he told the daily on Wednesday.

The bill, he said, has overwhelmed him, especially because his business suffered a huge blow since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Kenya back in March.

“Business was hit by Covid-19. The hospital insists we clear the bill or we clear my wife’s accrued bill, which is almost Sh1 million, then she can be discharged with two babies while the other two are detained until the entire bill is cleared.”

He sells baking machines along Mombasa Road at Plaza 2000.

“This is their 17th day at the hospital and I worry as the bill keeps accruing. I wish they could be discharged so we settle the bill while they are all out of the hospital and no more accrues,” he added.

Ndonye is seeking financial assistance from well-wishers as he has exhausted all the means to raise the money.

“We are appealing for financial assistance from anywhere, the bill has overwhelmed me.”

