Mother of Man who Accused Sonko of Praying at Her Grave Still Alive

A woman alleged to have been buried in a grave that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited on Friday is still alive.

On Saturday, social media was awash with claims that the Mombasa gubernatorial candidate had visited the gravesite for political mileage.

Sonko said his mother, Saumu Mbuvi, was buried in Mombasa some 24 years ago.

But a man identified as Abubakar Aboud would later claim that it was his mother, Mariam Ali, that was buried in the said grave.

“This is the grave my mother Mariam Ali was buried seven years ago. Do not look for votes using graveyards. It is disappointing and saddening that Mr Sonko can claim ownership of my mother’s grave claiming it is his mother who was buried here,” said a sobbing Mr Aboud.

This he said as he demanded an apology from Sonko and his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

But in an interesting twist of events, Mr Aboud has been summoned by Lamu elders for lying about his mother’s demise.

Speaking to the Star, Alawy Badawy, a Lamu native and community leader, said Mr Aboud’s mother is alive and well. She apparently resides in Lamu.

“Action will be taken against him. They have called his family and he has been warned,” said Mr Badway.

“His mother lives in Lamu. We can take the journalists to her right now.”

Sonko has been castigated by area governor Hassan Joho and ODM gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir for vying for the seat yet he is an outsider.

But the former governor has maintained that he is a native and understands the plight of the Mombasa people.

