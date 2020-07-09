Naivasha Mother Who Confessed To Killing Her 4 Children Committed To Mental Institution

Beatrice Mwende, the Naivasha woman who confessed to having killed her 4 children late last month, has been committed to a mental institution.

In a ruling delivered via video link today, Justice Richard Mwongo directed that the woman held at Naivasha Maximum Prison be transferred to Mathare Mental Hospital for treatment.

A medical report tabled by the prosecution early this week showed that Mwende was unfit to stand a murder trial.

The mental assessment was conducted at the Gilgil Mental Hospital.

State counsel Alex Ndiema had told Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Lyna Sarapai that they were ready to charge the accused with four counts of murder.

Ndiema sought orders from the court to hold the accused for two more days and was expected to present her before the court to take a plea.

The case will be mentioned on September 23 to determine progress made in the treatment.

When she was first arraigned in court on June 29, Mwende claimed that she was possessed by evil spirits on the night she killed her children.

The 42-year-old further blamed her ex-boyfriend for the act she termed as “demonic”.

She begged the court for leniency but stated that she is ready to go to jail for her actions.

According to Mwende, her ex-boyfriend whom she parted ways last year is the one who had been ordering her to do ‘queer’ things.

She claimed that on the 26th of every month, she would be possessed by evil spirits which she was not in control of.

On the night she committed the crime, Mwende left her son identified as Alex a note detailing why she killed the four children.

She left her son identified as Alex a note explaining why she committed the act.

Alex was away with his younger brother Bravo when their mother killed their siblings.

In the emotional note, Mwende detailed that she killed the four, despite loving them dearly, “to cut off the generation link from their family”.

She also noted that she was facing financial challenges.

But during an emotional burial ceremony on Thursday last week, her family denied that Mwende was depressed or had any financial constraints.

