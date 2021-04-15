Mother, Daughter Nabbed with Cache of Arms Sneaked into the Country for Suspected Terror Activities

Anti-terror Police have recovered a cache of arms at Racecourse in Dagoretti Corner, Nairobi, suspected to have been sneaked into the country for terror activities.

The weapons were recovered on Wednesday afternoon from two women Joyce Muthoni Mwihia and her mother Goretti Mwihia, both of whom hold dual citizenship and live in Racecourse.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the arms include an M4 sniper rifle with an effective range of 500 metres.

Also recovered in the operation were four pistols and a close-quarter Uzi automatic submachine gun, capable of firing over 600 rounds per minute.





An assortment of over 3,700 rounds of ammunition of different caliber was also recovered.

Detectives are currently holding the suspects for further interrogation, as ballistic examination of the cache continues.

