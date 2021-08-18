Here Are The Most Sought-after Universities by 2020 KCSE Candidates

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has revealed the most preferred universities by KCSE 2020 students.

Coming in at number one was Kenyatta University (KU) which received the highest number of placements.

The Kiambu based varsity which had 6,894 open slots will receive 6,733 new students this year.

In second place was Maseno University with a capacity of 7,740. The institution of higher learning will be home to 6,659 students.

Juja’s Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) came in third after the varsity received 6,529 students.

JKUAT had 7,151 open slots.

Students also sought to enroll at the University of Nairobi (UoN) which received 6,407 placements. 129 slots remain open.

Also on the top five list was Mount Kenya University (MKU) which received 5,584 students against the declared capacity of 6,420.

In sixth place was Moi University with 5,187 placements against its declared capacity of 5,460.

Other institutions of higher learning with a high number of placements were; Kisii university (4,600), Chuka Unversity (4,133), Egerton University (4,039), Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (3,893) and Kirinyaga University (3,142).

70 public and private universities declared 167,046 vacancies.

Of the 142,540 candidates who qualified for degree programmes, 134,690 (95%) applied for courses of their choice and were placed, while 7,850 (5%) did not apply.

Of those who applied, 128,073 (90%) were placed in degree programmes.

Statistics from the Ministry of Education showed that a total number of 6,617 students who qualified to join universities after attaining C+ and above chose TVET programmes.

The number was an increase from 2,632 who were placed in the institutions under the government program in 2019.

Among those who applied for TVET courses was an A student. A total of 19 students who scored A- in the 2020 KCSE were also selected to join the institutions after an application exercise that closed on July 5.

Others are B+(98), B (3630), B- (1113) and C+ (5023).

