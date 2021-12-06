Moses Wetangula Slams CS Wamalwa For “Meddling” With Ford Kenya Affairs

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has linked Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to internal wrangles that threaten unity in the party.

The Bungoma senator claims the CS has been meddling with Ford Kenya’s internal affairs.

He was speaking after a two-day induction work- shop for the newly elected National Executive Council (NEC) at Elementaita Lodge in Nakuru County.

According to the legislator, Wamalwa aided a faction led by Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi to ditch the party.

Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren legislator Eseli Simiyu announced their exit from the Simba outfit on Thursday.

In a statement, the leaders said they will be unveiling “a new vehicle” on December 14, 2021.

“We have resolved we won’t be held ransom by the court. The elections are around the corner and these fights are not helpful,” said Wamunyinyi.

The Kanduyi legislator said they did not walk out without a fight as chairpersons of party branches from 32 counties will be joining their new party.

“We urge our loyal members to join us. As you are all aware, we support the handshake and Azimio la Umoja,” said Wamunyinyi as he made reference to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

But Wetangula dared the leaders for a political duel in Western Kenya.

“They have run away, but they cannot run away from their primary constituencies. We will meet them there,” he said.

He accused Wamalwa of engaging in bi-partisan politics. He said by virtue of being a CS, Wamalwa was contravening the law which bars Cabinet Secretaries from politicking.

“They are running around with one Eugene Wamalwa who against the legal principles and constitutional constraints has registered a political party that he is hawking around and they have settled on it as their new refuge,” said Wetangula.

The CS had lauded the Wamunyinyi faction’s move terming it as bold.

Wamalwa recently said he ditched Ford Kenya because of dictatorship.

The Wamunyinyi-led faction unsuccessfully attempted to oust Wetangula last year. The leaders accused the senator of interfering with the party’s 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

