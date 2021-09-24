Kiagu By-election: Moses Kuria’s Party to Challenge IEBC’s Decision to Disqualify its Candidate

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party boss Moses Kuria has vowed to challenge a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar his candidate from participating in the Kiagu Ward by-election slated for October 14.

The Commission disqualified Milton Mwenda from participating in the polls following a petition filed by United Democratic Alliance’s South Imenti Coordinator Salesio Mutuma Thuranira.

In the ruling delivered on Thursday, IEBC’s Leadership and Integrity Vetting Committee found that Milton failed to resign as a public officer within the legally provided timeline of seven days after the declaration of the vacancy.

CCK was asked to submit a replacement candidate within 72 hours.

However, Kuria said the party was dissatisfied with the ruling and will be moving to the High Court today to challenge the decision.

Nathan Gitonga of the National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (Nopeu) was also dealt a blow in his bid to contest in the by-election on similar grounds.

Gitonga’s party was, however, not given an opportunity to nominate the candidate’s replacement.

“The Commission’s leadership and integrity Vetting Committee has disqualified Milton Mwenda and Nathan Gitonga from Contesting in the Kiagu County Assembly ward by election in Meru County that is slated for 14th October 2021,” said IEBC.

“The Committee found the 2 to have failed to resign as public officers within the legally provided timeline of 7 days after the declaration of the vacancy.”

UDA candidate Simon Kiambi Ngaruni is touted as a front runner in the by-election largely because of Deputy President William Ruto’s recent endorsement.

Other candidates in the race include Haron Kaburu (Maendeleo Chap Chap party), Samson Magambo (Jubilee), Joseph Mwangi (Democratic Party), Patrick Kananda (Chama Cha Uzalendo) and Joshua Nabea (Ford Kenya), Scholastica Mwendwa (Party of Democratic Unity), Douglas Kirimi (Safina), and Phillip Micheni of the Peoples Party of Kenya.

The electorate will pick one candidate to replace Eunice Karegi who succumbed to cancer in May this year.

Keregi, who was elected on Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket, was one of the two women elected MCAs in the Meru County Assembly.

