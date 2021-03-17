Moses Kuria’s Party Candidate in Juja By-election Claims Life in Danger

The People’s Empowerment Party candidate in the Juja by-election George Koimburi has alleged threats to his life as candidates work around the clock to seek support ahead of the exercise scheduled for May 18.

In a press conference at a Ruiru hotel, the candidate claimed that he has been receiving threatening calls from anonymous callers.

Koimburi, a Jubilee member who defected to the party associated with Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on Sunday, said he believes some people have been contracted to monitor his moves.

“I am asking the government to provide me with security because I believe my life is in danger. Some strange people have been following me since I defected on Sunday,” said Koimburi.

Citing intimidation, the aspirant claimed Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, MPs Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town) and Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu Woman Rep) played a big role in pushing him out of the ruling party.

He decried what he termed as lack of democracy in the President Uhuru Kenyatta party further claiming that the party’s top brass favour the late Francis Munyua Waititu’s widow for the seat.

MP Waititu passed on last month after a long battle with brain cancer.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto pulled out of the race yesterday without giving any reason.

However, there are claims that the party that recently rebranded from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) is silently backing the UDA candidate.

Moses Kuria is a close ally of the DP.

Analysts also say that the Ruto-linked party withdrew from the race to avoid a contest with President Kenyatta who enjoys huge support in the region.

