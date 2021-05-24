Moses Kuria’s Party Backs Out of Kiambaa By-election Amid Split Talks in DP Ruto Camp

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) will not field a candidate in Kiambaa Constituency.

The Kiambaa parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Paul Koinange who belonged to the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party.

Kuria’s party was backing Raymond Kuria while the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will be fielding John Njuguna.

Njuguna will be flying the Hustler Movement flag.

PEP’s decision to field a candidate came under fire from a section of Tanga Tanga members; Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu).

Rigathi told the Star that the hustler nation that is led by Deputy President William Ruto will only support one candidate. He did, however, dismiss claims of a split within the Ruto-led faction.

“We are a democratic party and we cannot coerce PEP to support our candidate because the same dictatorial tendencies are what forced us out of Jubilee. We cannot be accused of the same,” Rigathi said.

He added, “There is no split. Our main focus is 2022. It is just a friendly match. It is nothing but sibling rivalry.”

According to Kuria, the party reached the decision after holding talks with the DP.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend H.E Dr William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by election,” said the Gatundu South legislator.

Through a Facebook post, the lawmaker apologized to the PEP candidate but noted that they will now turn their focus on a nationwide tour as they prepare for the 2022 General Elections.

“I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to Hon Raymond Kuria, the people of Kiambaa and all PEP members who undoubtedly will be disappointed with this decision. The good news is we will now focus on a nationwide tour to meet candidates who will be vying for various seats in next year’s General Elections on PEP ticket,” added Kuria.

Kenyatta’s party is yet to settle for a candidate in the Muguga and Kiambaa by-elections.

After suffering a huge loss last week, the ruling party will hold interviews rather than conduct nominations for aspirants in the mini-polls slated for July 15.

Kuria’s party proved to be a force to reckon with in Central Kenya after beating Jubilee’s Susan Waititu in Juja.

