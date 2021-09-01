Moses Kuria: Why I Won’t Be on The Ballot in 2022

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has declared that he has no intention of vying for any elective seat in the 2022 General Election.

The vocal lawmaker said his focus now is to build his new party, Chama Cha Kazi (CCM), and unite the deeply divided vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

He disclosed that his primary role would be to negotiate the region’s best deal with leaders seeking the presidency in the polls scheduled for August 9, 2022.

Read: Moses Kuria Unveils New Party “Chama cha Kazi” Following PEP Ouster

“Mwaka hujao hakuna kiti hata moja nitasimama. Kazi yangu ni moja kushikanisha watu wa Mount Kenya kwa kuleta chama ambayo italeta MCAs, MPs na Governors kutoka Mount Kenya pamoja,” Kuria said on Tuesday.

The Mount Kenya region, the MP said, must not be sidelined on discussions touching on the future of the country.

Kuria unveiled the CCK party early last month following wrangles within the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

Also: You Are on Your Own – Moses Kuria Tells Mt Kenya Electorate After Uhuru Allegedly Joined Opposition

The MP alongside the Service Party Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and NARC Kenya counterpart Martha Karua have dismissed calls to fold their parties ahead of the 2022 polls, insisting that whoever wants the central region votes must negotiate with the parties.

Kuria has been under pressure from Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler’ camp to fold his party and join UDA, the DP’s preferred vehicle in next year’s State House race.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...