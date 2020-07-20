Moses Kuria Warns Journalists Against Inviting Him For Interviews Without Uhuru, Raila’s Approval After Spice FM Interview Was Cancelled

Gatundu South member of parliament Moses Kuria has warned journalists against inviting him for interviews.

This was after a Monday morning interview on Standard Media owned radio station, Spice FM, was cancelled.

In a Facebook post, the vocal legislator allied to Deputy President William Ruto, accused Baringo senator Gideon Moi of having a hand in the cancellation.

The Moi family has a stake in the aforementioned media house that also owns KTN.

“I really pray that Kenyans understand. I no longer seek for media interviews. My FB and Twitter pages are beyond that. Today my friend Eric Latif of KTN/Spice FM invited me for an interview tomorrow. I warned him that his boss Gideon Moi and his new boss will not allow this. He insisted. I published this invite here on this page. Now Gideon Moi has cancelled the show. It wont happen. The state has issued instructions to all media houses not to host me,” Kuria wrote.

He also asked journalists willing to interview him to seek prior approval from President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“I love and respect all media professionals. For your own good DO NOT INTERVIEW ME. Seek prior approval from Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga before you do so. Do not waste your or my time,” he continued.

The lawmaker is among Jubilee Party members who have been stripped of their leadership roles for apparently belonging to the Tanga Tanga movement that is loyal to DP Ruto.

Kuria and other MPs allied to the DP who is keen on seeking the presidency come 2022 are rumoured to be expelled from the party which means that they will automatically lose their elective seats.

But Kuria has stated that he is ready for a by-election should he be kicked out of the party.

Others also likely to face the axe are Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Bahati’s Kimani Ngunjiri among others.

