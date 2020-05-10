“Moses Kuria Was A Wanted Man,” Itumbi Says As MP Still Missing Two Days Later

Anxiety remains high among Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s supporters two days after he allegedly went missing.

The news of Kuria’s disappearance was broken by his friend and former State House operative Dennis Itumbi hours after visiting Kenyans who had been evicted from their houses in Kariobangi, Nairobi, on Friday.

While in the company of Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro on Friday, Kuria lashed out at government officials for what he termed as an inhumane act that left at least 5,000 Kenyans spending nights in the cold from last Sunday.

On the same day, Itumbi called on the police to come out clean on Kuria’s whereabouts, asking them to confirm if the lawmaker had been arrested.

Itumbi said attempts to reach the MP were futile as his phone was off and his family didn’t know about his whereabouts.

But on Saturday night, the former Director of Digital Innovations and Diaspora Communications at the State House, said that Kuria and Nyoro were wanted men before he went missing.

Read: Bad People Could Be Using Covid-19 To Cover-up For Murders and Extra-judicial Killings – Moses Kuria

In a Facebook post, Itumbi claimed that there was an order to arrest both Kuria and Nyoro.

Itumbi asked the police to once again confirm if the legislator is behind bars and where he is being held.

“The last meeting that Hon. Moses Kuria and Ndindi Nyoro attended was in Kariobangi, Nairobi. That as Nairobi MPs were being told in a Harambee House meeting that there was money from World Bank and that is why Houses had to be demolished, ” Itumbi wrote.

“There was an order to arrest the two MPs, which was done on phone, in their presence. I ask, once again, is Hon.Moses Kuria under arrest? If yes, where is he being held? On what charges?”

Nyoro, who Itumbi also claimed was targeted by police is, however, a free man and continues to condemn the government’s move to evict Kariobangi residents from their houses amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kuria’s whereabouts continue to elicit mixed reactions on social media with some people expressing their worst fears while hoping that he is okay wherever he is.

Others, however, expressed their reservations saying the Deputy President William Ruto’s ally may be in hiding, just as his Mumias counterpart Benjamin Washiali who was reported missing prior to January 18, 2020, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kakamega only to reappear a day later.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Threatens Rebellion Against Tuju For Meddling In Kirinyaga County Impeachment Motion

Before he went missing, Kuria a known critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta had also taken to social media to castigate Uhuru’s men for the Kariobangi “menace”.

“I understand that the Kariobangi Sewage evictions are meant to clear the land to set up sewage disposal for an ambitious forthcoming ultra-modern city project. But for crying out loud, it’s not that the ultra-modern city project is being built tomorrow, ” he wrote on Facebook.

“How does one reconcile their conscience to see women and children evicted when they are suffering from lack of money, acute food shortage, unforgiving rains and battling with Coronavirus? How does it benefit you to own the whole world and lose your soul? You will burn in hell.”

