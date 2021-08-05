Moses Kuria Unveils New Party “Chama cha Kazi” Following PEP Ouster

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has unveiled another political outfit following wrangles within the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

The vocal legislator from the vote rich Mt Kenya region is now seeking to woo voters using the Chama cha Kazi (CCK).

The party’s slogan “Kazi na Pesa” which loosely translates into “Work/Labour and Money” is aligned to that of Deputy President William Ruto-linked UDA party.

It is alleged that Kuria fell out with PEP’s top brass over rebranding the party and after he pointed out that there was a ploy to have the party taken over by an unidentified presidential candidate from Western Kenya.

According to the Star, the MP also sought to be allocated a majority number of slots in the National Executive Committee, a request PEP officials dismissed.

Those privy to the details also indicated that Kuria had alleged a plan by UDA operatives to frustrate him into abandoning PEP and joining UDA.

But Kuria who was missing from the UDA Parliamentary Group meeting held today (Thursday) at the DP’s Karen residence declined to join UDA but pledged his support for the DP.

Kuria’s new party obtained a provisional registration certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties in June.

As is required by law, CCK must recruit at least 1,000 registered voters from at least 24 counties.

PEP bagged the Juja parliamentary and the Gaturi ward representative seats in the recently held mini-polls.

