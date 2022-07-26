Moses Kuria Under Fire For Showing Kiambu Residents the “Middle Finger”

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is under fire for showing Kiambu residents the middle finger during a campaign rally.

In a video that has since gone viral, Kuria, who is also seeking to be Kiambu Governor under the Chama Cha Kazi Party ticket was captured showing his middle finger in the ais to an agitated crowd.

Showing someone a middle finger simply means not giving a care in the world or telling someone to go to hell. Thus, this can be interpreted that Kuria told Kiambu residents to go to hell, he does not care about them.

BREAKING NEWS: MOSES KURIA has “displayed” his MIDDLE FINGER to KIAMBU residents who requested him to explain the bottom up Economic Model🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Hasira Nation is Unstoppable.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pGhpuKeVqt — Airo Nick🇷🇺 (@AiroNickson) July 25, 2022

Notably, on Sunday, the Gatundu lawmaker expressed concerns that he might not be elected as governor of Kiambu since he did not vie on the UDA Party ticket.

Read: Moses Kuria, Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaigns

He however drummed up support for UDA presidential candidate William Ruto saying the loss is worth it at the expense of Ruto’s win.

This statement affirms his earlier actions of showing the middle finger to Kiambu residents as he is not in the Gubernatorial race to necessarily win.

“I have heard so many people tell me that I would be elected automatically as the Governor of Kiambu had I vied on a UDA ticket. If me vying on a Chama Cha Kazi ticket will cost me the seat despite standing with William Ruto at a very huge personal sacrifice and expense, so be it. When it comes to the future of my community, everything else is secondary,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Moses Kuria has realized that he does not have a future is Kiambu. He is trying to make it about the Kikuyu Community. After 9th next month, he shall have more time to drink as serious team builds the country. pic.twitter.com/yPzQKu2O5U — Mwalimu Dida Kipkoech Kinuthia (@mwalimu_dida) July 25, 2022

Moses Kuria knows he is going to lose the Kiambu elections and that would effectively put him out of politics forever. It's making him LOSE his MIND. — Kenyan_Critic (@Kenyan_Critic) July 26, 2022

Something is really wrong with Moses Kuria. You want believe he is the doing this…Retweet until it gets to all Kiambu County voters. pic.twitter.com/zO7ECuKZka — Cornelius (@its_muriithi) July 25, 2022

As a Kiambu Voter, I will reject the middle finger on the ballot.

My friend @HonMoses_Kuria stopped drinking but it seems he started smoking Wajackoya’s Nyayope. pic.twitter.com/KWeSAtDE05 — RAO 2022 (@RAO2022) July 25, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...