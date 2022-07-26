in NEWS

Moses Kuria Under Fire For Showing Kiambu Residents the “Middle Finger”

Moses Kuria
Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is under fire for showing Kiambu residents the middle finger during a campaign rally.

In a video that has since gone viral, Kuria, who is also seeking to be Kiambu Governor under the Chama Cha Kazi Party ticket was captured showing his middle finger in the ais to an agitated crowd.

Showing someone a middle finger simply means not giving a care in the world or telling someone to go to hell. Thus, this can be interpreted that Kuria told Kiambu residents to go to hell, he does not care about them.

Notably, on Sunday, the Gatundu lawmaker expressed concerns that he might not be elected as governor of Kiambu since he did not vie on the UDA Party ticket.

Read: Moses Kuria, Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaigns

He however drummed up support for UDA presidential candidate William Ruto saying the loss is worth it at the expense of Ruto’s win.

This statement affirms his earlier actions of showing the middle finger to Kiambu residents as he is not in the Gubernatorial race to necessarily win.

“I have heard so many people tell me that I would be elected automatically as the Governor of Kiambu had I vied on a UDA ticket. If me vying on a Chama Cha Kazi ticket will cost me the seat despite standing with William Ruto at a very huge personal sacrifice and expense, so be it. When it comes to the future of my community, everything else is secondary,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kiambu residentsMoses Kuria

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

running mates

Chebukati Explains Role of Seized Stickers, Says Venezuelans in Country Legally
Cristiano Ronaldo

What Next For Ronaldo? Player Set For Crucial Talks With Man United Boss