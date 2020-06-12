Moses Kuria Claims Tuju Is Plotting To Save Waiguru By Pushing For Formation Of Favourable Senate Committee

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has alleged a plot to save ousted Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in the Senate next week.

The controversial lawmaker claims that Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been piling pressure on newly appointed Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata to ensure that a “friendly” team is picked to probe the conduct of Waiguru.

Waiguru was dealt a blow yesterday after the High Court declined to annul a decision by the Kirinyaga ward representatives to impeach her.

23 MCAs voted on Tuesday to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

Justice Weldon Korir said the MCAs acted within their mandate, and that stopping the Senate from handling the complaint would be interfering with its functions.

Kuria in a Facebook post on Thursday evening alluded that his colleagues in the Senate won’t succumb to Tuju’s pressure. Instead, they will push for a plenary session to decide on the fate of the embattled governor.

He argued that the precedence was set during the House proceedings on Ferdinand Waititu impeachment as Kiambu county boss.

“Dear Raphael Tuju, please stop piling pressure on Irungu Kangata to form a favourable committee to save Anne Waiguru. The young boy from Mugoiri will crack from the pressure. Precedence was set during Waititu’s case. Its full plenary not committee. Full Stop, ” said Kuria.

In the case that was brought before the Senate in March this year, former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen’s motion to establish an 11-member select committee to hear impeachment charges against Waititu was defeated in favour of a whole plenary.

Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga questioned the composition of the committee that was to be chaired by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala with his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika as deputy.

The motion received support from Senators in Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp.

Despite being proposed as chairperson, Malala, a Raila ally, voted against the establishment of the committee.

Out of the 44 senators who were in the house, 28 senators voted in favour of the plenary, while 16 supported the formation of a special committee.

A similar voting pattern was witnessed in the final decision to send Waititu, a perceived Ruto ally, home.

Kuria’s claims come at a time there is an alleged wider scheme by Uhuru and Raila allies to save Waiguru for supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

