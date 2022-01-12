Moses Kuria to Offer Colleagues Coaching Lessons As Cases of Hate Speech Surge

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will offer coaching lessons for politicians as cases of hate speech surge.

Kuria who is away for medical reasons said he will start the coaching services once he jets back into the country some time in February.

The legislator said arraigning politicians on hate speech charges will not yield much compared to behavioral change.

“As a reformed ranking member of that ignominious club who had charges in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and all acquitted, I can only say the ultimate solution is self-regulation among the political class and adherence to a Code of conduct,” Kuria said.

“I will be starting peer-to-peer coaching lessons to those willing to reform like I did when I return to Kenya.”

He further stated that there is no specific law addressing incitement.

“There is no point charging the politicians because the High Court declared Section 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Incitement to violence and disobedience to the law (unconstitutional. That ruling still stands,” he added.

“The only punishment that the politicians suffer is pre-plea detention and higher bail terms.”

The Chama cha Kazi (CCM) party leader was referring to recent incidents in which three politicians have been investigated for uttering alleged inflammatory remarks.

First was Meru senator Mithika Linturi who was on Sunday arrested over “madoadoa” slur and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka is also set to be arraigned over the same. Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot is under probe for allegedly making ethnically divisive remarks.

