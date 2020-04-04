Moses Kuria Threatens Rebellion Against Tuju For Meddling In Kirinyaga County Impeachment Motion

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has threatened to revolt against Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

This is in regards to the impeachment motion in Kirinyaga County, where two MCAs commented and moved an impeachment motion against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Speaking to a local blog, Kuria accused Tuju of meddling in the county affairs that should fully be left to the County Assembly as mandated in the constitution.

Further, Kuria accused Tuju of going against the Party Leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta who asked him to convene a parliamentary group meeting so that the involved individuals are able to express their feelings about certain challenges affecting the party and the country at large.

“They exhibit an owner-occupier mentality towards Jubilee Party. Even if they are the owners of the Jubilee House and we, the elected leaders are the tenants, even the tenants would have a right to purchase part of the home through a Tenant Purchase Scheme. Enough is Enough. The tenants want their party back!” Kuria is quoted.

Earlier in the week, Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui was preparing a motion to oust Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru over alleged gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The county assembly speaker had already acknowledged receipt of the motion and was awaiting the official filing.

“The County assembly NOW resolves to remove Hon. Anne Mumbi (herein referred to as the County Governor) from the office of the county governor of Kirinyaga, pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) & (c) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012 and the County Assembly Standing Order. No 58,” read the motion in part.

Apparently, the assembly’s majority leader James Kamau Murango commented on the issue and received a dismissal letter from the Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju.

‘It is no longer tenable for you to lead Government business in the county assembly, we find this behaviour of refusing to listen to the party headquarters to be gross misconduct as articulated in article 13 of the party constitution,” read the letter in part.

The move angered the majority of Jubilee party leaders including Moses Kuria who has stated that it was not Tuju’s mandate to fire Murango.

“For Starters, Hon Murango was elected to carry out oversight role over the Kirinyaga County Executive. Secondly, the position of the Leader of Majority as enshrined in the Constitution, the Law and the Standing Orders is the preserve of the members of the County Assembly, the National Assembly and the Senate as the case may be. Hon Raphael Tuju or any other busy body has no business appointing or dismissing Majority Leaders,” Kuria is quoted.

According to Kuria, the SG’s action to fire the MCA as the majority leader were uncalled for as he was chosen to lead the Jubilee Party and not Kirinyaga County.