Moses Kuria’s Property Facing Auction Over Sh7.2 Million In Rent Arrears

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s property is facing auction over Sh7,250,000 in rent arrears.

Through a demand letter by Mputhia Advocates dated June 2, a go-ahead was issued to Keysian Auctioneers to recover all rent arrears that have accumulated for about 29 months since January 2018.

The property is located at Jambo Village Grevilla Groove, Westlands Nairobi.

“Hon Moses Kiarie Kuria is in arrears amounting to Ksh 7,250,0000 as per today (June 2), being arrears for 29 months from the period commencing January 2018. Kindly proceed with speed to recover all rent arrears plus your charges from the tenant,” read the letter in part.

Read: Jubilee Party Might Have Rigged 2013, 2017 Elections – Moses Kuria

The demand letter further urged the auctioneers to comply with the Distress for Rent Act, Chapter 293 as in the Kenyan constitution adding that they were protected as they went ahead with their duties.

“Our client undertakes to indemnify you against a liability that this instruction may cause to yourself as long as the execution is done in strict compliance with Distress Act,” the letter further read.

The vocal Moses Kuria has found himself as the talk of social media recently following his dramatic antics and move to castigate President Uhuru Kenyatta while pledging loyalty to DP William Ruto.

About a month ago, he went into hiding with speculations arising that he had been abducted after making remarks concerning the evictions in Kariobangi.

In a Facebook post, Kuria said that he had received information he would be arrested shortly after leaving Kariobangi, where he had accompanied Kariobangi North MCA Hon Maina Njoka and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, to condemn evictions that left at least 5,000 homeless.

Read Also: Bad People Could Be Using Covid-19 To Cover-up For Murders and Extra-judicial Killings – Moses Kuria

The lawmaker claimed that a senior government official had ordered his arrest “for daring to go to Korogocho”.

“My great people of the Kenyan land and Nation. I am safe and sound. On Friday, 8th May 2020, Ndindi Nyoro and myself decided to accompany Hon Maina Njoka to fulfil his desire to stand by the people who voted for him. As responsible leaders, we first presented to Kariobangi Police Station whereby we explained to the OCS and the Deputy OCS our mission and assured them that we have no ulterior motive other than to stand with our people,” read part of the post.

He added, “As I left Homeland inn I was followed by 3 vehicles and had to use all sorts of deviations and tactics to dodge them. The objective was clearly to arrest me and hold me throughout the weekend or even worse to detain me in a quarantine facility.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu